West Hartford to reinstate overnight parking ban

"Welcome to West Hartford" signs at the town line state the prohibition of overnight street parking Friday, April 2, 2021, in West Hartford. Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant/TNS

West Hartford’s overnight parking ban, suspended during the pandemic, will go back into effect Feb. 1, barring on-street parking between 2 and 5 a.m.

Reinstating the ban will allow public-works crews to clear snow and ice more easily. Though the town initially saw few issues related to cars parked on the street, the number of complaints has risen about parked cars interfering with construction projects, as well as on-street noise disturbances and litter in people’s yards, according to a release from the town.

The ban was lifted early in the pandemic when remote learning brought a flood of college students and many more people were working from home. It was reinstated during the winter months to allow for road cleanup.

The town has considered several options for adjusting the town’s ban, including overnight parking permits for residents only, exempting certain streets or allowing overnight parking where there is a demonstrated need.

“They would need to obtain a parking permit, and we would provide [them] on a limited number of streets, or within a specific geographic area,” then-Town Manager Matt Hart said in October.

Another option would allow the town to provide overnight parking permits specifically to residents of apartments and multifamily housing buildings of five units or more in the eastern portion of town along Farmington Avenue, some of which do not have adequate parking for tenants.

As the ban returns, residents who need to park on the street temporarily may get a permit by registering their car through the parking omit system at omits.westhartfordct.gov .