ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

Police Working With Feds After Threat Forces School Lockout In Westchester

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7zRS_0dk1ifOb00
Park Avenue Elementary School in Port Chester Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police investigators are working with federal authorities to identify who called in a threat to a Westchester elementary school that led to a districtwide lockout of students and staff.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, school officials in Port Chester entered a lockout due to an anonymous threat that was called in to the Park Avenue Elementary School.

The nature of the threat has not been disclosed.

Police said that investigators were called to the school and increased their presence districtwide as a precaution with both uniformed and plainclothes officers stationed around the area.

According to the Port Chester Police Department, detectives are working with outside federal agencies to “vigorously attempt to track down the origin of the call and to locate the caller.”

Moving forward, until the threat is fully investigated, there will be an increased police presence at schools in Port Chester "until further notice.”

“We take this incident very seriously and will continue to investigate the ID and caller,” they noted.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the Port Chester Police Department by calling (914) 939-6332.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Homeowner Detains Teen Who Broke Into Area Home With A Knife, Police Say

A fast-acting homeowner in the Hudson Valley jumped into action to stop a juvenile who broke into his home with a weapon in the middle of the night, state police announced. New York State Police troopers in Dutchess County responded to a Lime Kiln Road home in the town of Dover Plains shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, where there was a reported burglary in progress.
DOVER PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

Stolen Car Suspects Arrested In South Jersey

A pair of men from Newark has been arrested in connection with a car stolen in South Jersey, authorities said.On Oct. 21, 2021, a Mercedes Benz was stolen from behind a business in the Promenade, 500 South Route 73 in Evesham, according to Evesham police.The 2019 vehicle was recovered the same day …
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Lakewood Man Indicted In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

A 25-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has been indicted in a fatal shooting, authorities said. Jahvontae Debose, 25, of Lakewood, was indicted Wednesday by an Ocean County Grand Jury on the charge of murder, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. Debose also was indicted on several weapons...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Chester, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Port Chester, NY
Port Chester, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Deadly Trenton Shooting: Prosecutor

A 27-year-old suspect has been charged in the grisly shooting that killed a man in Trenton last month, authorities said. Tevin Laster, of Trenton, is accused of shooting Quashawn Kelley in the head, torso, arms and legs at a home on Garfield Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a Wednesday release.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

ID Released For Victim Of Fatal Shooting In Area

State Police have released the identity of a man from the area who was fatally shot. Sullivan County resident Michael A, Hankins, age 29, of Woodridge, was killed around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Shawangunk in Ulster County, said the New York State Police. According to Trooper Steven...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Indicted For Attacking Elderly Neighbors, Stealing Their Car

A South Jersey man has been indicted for attacking his elderly neighbors and then stealing their car, authorities said. A grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging Rhys R. Lershe, 44, of Westampton Township with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, theft, terroristic threats and endangering another person, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Elementary School
Daily Voice

PA Man Attempts To Enter Courthouse With Fully Loaded Firearm: Sheriff

A Pennsylvania man attempted to enter a courthouse with a fully loaded firearm on Wednesday afternoon, according to a release by police. Prince Akeen Kamoory El Akando, 28, of the Northside neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh, attempted to enter the Allegheny County Courthouse via the Ross Street entrance on Jan. 12, around 2 p.m., when guards stopped as he set off the magnetometer, according to a release by the Allegheny County sheriff’s office.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

Search In Progress For 'Critical' Missing DC Teen

A 16-year-old boy has gone critically missing and police are asking for the public's help in finding him. Roberto “Alexander” Melgarez was last seen in the Unit block of Riggs Road, Northeast on Jan. 12, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Melgarez is described as a Hispanic male,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

AG: Somerset County Man Shot By Police Came At Them With Large Knife

A man shot and killed by local police in Somerset County came at officers with a large knife, New Jersey's top law enforcement official said Wednesday. Joshua Mathis 19, confronted Hillsborough police who responded to a report of a man with a gun at an apartment on Corporal Langon Way shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Hospitalized Following Shooting In Central PA

A man in central Pennsylvania was shot early Thursday morning, according to police. York City police were notified that a 20-year-old male, suffering from a gunshot wound, had been transported to York Hospital in a privately owned vehicle on Jan. 13 at approximately 2:05 a.m., according to a release by the department.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Trio Arrested In String Of 20 MoCo Burglaries: Police

Three men have been arrested in a series of 20 commercial burglaries in the Silver Spring and Wheaton areas, according to police. Kevon Neal, 32, of Washington DC, Jaron Anderson, 22 of District Heights, and Kevin Bing, 27, of Washington DC were arrested and charged for a series of burglaries and auto theft by the Montgomery County Police Department.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
194K+
Followers
33K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy