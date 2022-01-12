ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins out, Watt hopeful for Cardinals’ playoff game vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals will be without playmaker DeAndre Hopkins on Monday when they face the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in an NFC wild-card game in Los Angeles.

Cardinals’ coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Hopkins is not ready to return from the knee surgery he had last month to repair a torn medial collateral ligament.

Hopkins, 29, hasn’t suited up for Arizona since its 30-23 loss to the Rams on Dec. 13. Hopkins caught five passes in that game for 54 yards before suffering the knee injury that has sidelined him for the past four games.

In 10 games this season, Hopkins — a five-time Pro Bowl selection — caught 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

Kingsbury did say that the Cardinals are hopeful to have star pass rusher J.J. Watt practice this week. Watt could return as early as Thursday.

The Cardinals placed Watt on the injured reserve list on Nov. 6 after he suffered a shoulder injury. The five-time Pro Bowler has played in just seven games this season, tallying just one sack and 10 quarterback hits.

Watt was non-committal about playing against the Rams when talking to reporters on Wednesday though, saying, “We’ll make that decision as Monday comes closer.”

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year added: “If it feels good in practice, it’ll feel good in a game.”

–Field Level Media

