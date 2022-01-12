Biden says separated migrant families deserve compensation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stalled negotiations for the U.S. government to pay families separated at the border during Donald Trump’s presidency have brought new threats of extortion against some families. Last month, the Justice Department withdrew from settlement talks over financial compensation for their suffering, but it hasn’t ruled out an agreement. Immigration hawks have criticized the Biden administration for considering payments of hundreds of thousands of dollars for each person separated. But extortion attempts are stemming from the mistaken belief that huge payouts have been made. Extortion is widespread in Central America, explaining why many seek asylum in the U.S. in the first place.

