Harbor Springs school board authorizes May bond proposal

HARBOR SPRINGS — Over the course of the last two years, Harbor Springs Public Schools has been assessing its education facilities and making plans to assure they are up to date and in good repair.

"The assessments we have conducted have presented us with some efficiency and best-practice options that we would like to discuss," superintendent Michael Behrmann said at Monday's board of education meeting.

The Harbor Springs Public Schools district is planning to place a bond proposal on a May ballot, and Behrmann said the school district is committed to presenting a ballot proposal that will not increase the current tax rate.

During Monday's meeting, the board unanimously adopted a resolution to authorize the bonding proposal, with the election scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. and absentee ballots will be made available after March 24 and can be cast through election day.

"In fact, it's important to note that over the past nine years the school district has steadily decreased its debt millage tax rate, including this past July where we reduced it by a tenth of a mill," Behrmann said. "After considering our enrollment projections and the facilities assessment prepared by the consulting firm Plante Moran Cresa as well as an analysis by the architect firm French Associates, the board of education evaluated several options for our future and the option being considered has seven components."

The $41.85 million bond proposal's seven components include the following:

Keep Blackbird Elementary School open as an early childhood center dedicated to serving Harbor Springs' growing pre-school and childcare populations.

Construct a new kindergarten through fourth grade, 38,000-square foot elementary school to replace the Shay facility

Remodel Harbor Springs Middle School and maintain it as a grade 5-8 facility

Remodel and expand Harbor Springs High School to serve students in grades 9-12

Improve the parking and traffic flow configuration at Harbor Springs High School

Install synthetic turf at Ottawa Stadium's field

Update the school district's community pool to make it more useable

Behrmann said the bond proposal is designed to improve the school district, address the changing demographics and other environmental factors and "provide Harbor Springs Public Schools with the flexibility to continue to provide quality education and programming well into the future."

According to the bond proposal, in addition to not increasing the tax rate, the school district will save interest costs by selling the bonds in two series, one in 2022 and the second in 2024. The bond debt rate is projected to decrease slightly over the life of the bond.

The annual debt millage required to pay the debt of service on the school district's proposed and outstanding bonds is estimated to remain at or below the 2021 levy of 2.5 mills. The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2022 is .4 mills ($.40 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) and the estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire the proposed bonds is 1.60 mills ($1.60 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The bonds may be issued in one or more series, payable in not to exceed 20 years from the date of issue for each of such series, exclusive of any refunding.

The construction of a new kindergarten through fourth grade elementary school to replace Shay Elementary will allow the school district to house its elementary students in a single facility and maintain the small class sizes the community values, Behrmann said.

The new building will also allow for the construction of a larger gym for additional practice space, gym classes and activities.

The component of the bond proposal calling for the expansion of Harbor Springs High School will increase the school's size by nearly 10,000 square feet, which includes a new barrier-free, accessibility to the main lobby of the Performing Arts Center and athletic facilities as well as new instructional spaces for music instruction.

Recently, Harbor Springs Public Schools used an online survey to assess community opinions about the seven components of the no tax-rate increase bond proposal under consideration.

After presenting a description of each component, survey respondents were asked whether they tended to support or tended to oppose the component.

Those participating in the survey voiced support for all seven components of the proposal, frequently by a large margin.

Below are the seven components of the ballot proposal under consideration followed by the percentage of survey respondents voicing support for or opposition to the component:

Component No. 1 – Keep Blackbird open as an Early Childhood Center dedicated to serving the school district’s growing pre-school population. 89% support – 8% opposed – 4% undecided

Component No. 2 – Construct a new K-4, 38,000 square foot elementary school to replace the Shay facility. 75% support – 14% opposed – 11% undecided

Component No. 3 – Remodel Harbor Springs Middle School and maintain it as a grade 5-8 facility. 80% support – 10% opposed – 10% undecided

Component No. 4 – Remodel and expand Harbor Springs High School to serve students in grades 9-12. 80% support – 12% opposed – 8% undecided

Component No. 5 – Improve the parking and traffic flow configuration at Harbor Springs High School. 85% support – 9% opposed – 6% undecided

Component No. 6 – Provide synthetic turf field improvements at Ottawa Field. 57% support – 24% opposed – 20% undecided

Component No. 7 – Provide updates to the community pool to make it more useable. 85% support – 8% opposed – 8% undecided

At the conclusion of the survey, respondents were asked to consider all elements of the no tax-rate increase bond proposal under consideration and indicate if they would tend to be in favor or tend to be opposed to the bond proposal.

Eighty-three percent of respondents said that they would tend to favor the bond proposal while 8% said they would tend to be opposed.

Ten percent of respondents said that they were undecided.

Informational materials and community presentations will be offered to members of the community once the bond election is officially scheduled by the board of education.

Additionally, all voters can view a complete list of bond projects and learn more about the bond proposal at www.harborps.org.