ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

See The Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘Dollface’

fangirlish.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are shows that bring us joy and shows that we’re meh about. One show that definitely brings us joy and laughter is Dollface. Why? Because it examines friendships and we love that. Friendships are complex and they are a lot of work. Sometimes it is that struggle...

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It's been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren't in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer's library that's already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenda Song
Person
Kat Dennings
Person
Lilly Singh
Person
Malin Akerman
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Jayson Blair
Person
Shay Mitchell
Person
Esther Povitsky
Person
Beth Grant
Parade

See the Adorable First Pics of Former NCIS Star Emily Wickersham's New Baby

It’s been eight months since Emily Wickersham left her role as Special Agent Eleanor Bishop on NCIS, which came as a surprise move at the time. The set up was good, Bishop resigned her job after it was discovered that she had leaked an NSA document 10 years earlier. However, it was really just a ploy to become a disgraced agent so she could go undercover on an operation.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

'Dexter: New Blood' Finale Trailer Teases Nail-Biting Conclusion

The Dexter: New Blood season finale is only a week away, and a new trailer for the big episode is teasing a nail-biting conclusion. The 10-episode revival is possibly coming to an end next Sunday as there is currently no word on whether or not the show will continue, or if this is really the end for everyone's favorite TV serial killer. [Please note: Spoilers below for Dexter: New Blood.]
TV SERIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Dramatic Teaser Drops For Last Episode Of ‘Dexter: New Blood’

It’s time to see what real evil looks like. The penultimate episode of Dexter: New Blood aired this past weekend on Showtime, and now, a promo video for next weekend’s 10th and final chapter–courtesy of screenrant.com–can be seen on this page. The last episode–Sins of the...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

New Amsterdam: Season Four; NBC Teases Medical Drama’s 2022 Return (Watch)

New Amsterdam returns from its winter hiatus next week, and NBC has released a video preview and new photos teasing the next episode of season four. The medical drama stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, Shiva Kalaiselvan, and Chloe Freeman with Michelle Forbes and Sandra Mae Frank recurring. Viewers will see some significant changes when the series returns on January 4th.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Scream’s Red Carpet Premiere Slashed Amid Covid Surge

While the red carpet premiere for the fifth film in the Scream franchise was scheduled to take place next Tuesday, January 11, it has been canceled due to Covid safety concerns, Deadline has confirmed. News of the event’s cancellation comes amid a nationwide Covid surge fueled by the spread of the Omicron variant, which has recently forced the 2022 Sundance Film Festival to move online and led to the indefinite postponement of the 2022 Grammy Awards. Other premieres shut down in recent weeks include those for HBO Max’s superhero series Peacemaker and Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Primetimer

The Amazing Race Returns, Sophia Bush Plays Doctor on Good Sam

Nearly two years after it started shooting, the 33rd season of The Amazing Race finally finds its way to CBS today. As Primetimer's Joe Reid writes, the show was shut down by the pandemic just a few weeks into production, only to resume 18 months later under strict COVID protocols. How did the great Amazing Race experiment fare? Tune in tonight to find out.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Alia Shawkat Talks The Final Season Of ‘Search Party’ & Dory’s Latest Character Shift [Interview]

In the previous two seasons of HBO Max’s “Search Party,” it’s felt as if Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat) has existed within a different genre inside the show. The show’s protagonist has found herself experiencing a courtroom drama as well a “Misery”-like kidnapping thriller as an outgrowth of her initial folly in tracking down a missing acquaintance. These assignments have required the actress to play the authenticity of the situation while also staying true to the off-kilter satirical tone established by showrunners Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Season 9 episode 10 spoilers

Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to answer that question as we’re in the midst of the holiday season. Typically, this is a time where there is no new programming on the air — but will that change with this comedy?
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire spoilers: What happened in season 10 episode 10?

There was lots to unpack during the winter premiere of Chicago Fire. The biggest question mark going into the episode “Back with a Bang” was Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), who appeared suddenly and without any explanation to a confused Severide (Taylor Kinney). There was also the promotion...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Goldbergs’ Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Confirms Four Additional Season 9 Episodes

As Deadline reported last month, amid the Jeff Garlin drama — which culminated with the actor’s exit from The Goldbergs following HR investigations — and as the show marked its 200th episode, the veteran ABC comedy series also received an order for four additional episodes, bringing its ninth season to 22 episodes. This morning, The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Instagram to confirm the additional episode order. “2022 has already thrown us many curveballs, but here’s some good news: ABC has ordered 4 additional episodes, bringing season 9 up to 22 episodes!,” she wrote next to photos teasing the comedy’s upcoming episode. “This week’s show will make you want to dance, so wash your leg warmers!” ABC, which just renewed another veteran series, Grey’s Anatomy, is yet to make a renewal recision on The Goldbergs. Nine seasons in, the 1980s family comedy remains a solid ratings performer and an anchor of ABC’s Wednesday comedy lineup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendoncovey)
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

16 Actors You May Have Forgotten Were On Criminal Minds

The esteemed actors of the Criminal Minds cast not only had the honor of starring on one of the longest-running and most beloved crime procedurals on TV, but also had the pleasure of sharing the screen with many guest stars who would go on to become some of the biggest stars of today. Considering how it ran for a whopping total of 15 seasons on CBS, you can only imagine how many future Hollywood heavies appeared on the series. The following are some of the most recognizable names we dug up after their roles on Criminal Minds completely slipped our minds, starting with one actor who just a few years away from becoming TV royalty.
MOVIES
TVLine

Resident Alien Season 2 Trailer Teases Return of Nathan Fillion's Octopus and Harry's Wicked Master Plan — Watch

Harry Vanderspeigle is worried he’s becoming too human, and that can’t be good for planet Earth’s future. Unless, of course, your name is Asta. In the official trailer for Resident Alien Season 2 (which premieres Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on Syfy), Harry is back in Patience, Colo., and even though he returns little Max Hawthorne safe and sound, he has not fully abandoned his villainous ways and plans for destruction. Not by a longshot. In the clip embedded above, Nathan Fillion’s telepathic aquarium-bound octopus suggests that more of Harry’s people will surely be arriving soon to complete the mission to destroy mankind....
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy