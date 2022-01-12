ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Center for COVID Control under investigation by Oregon DOJ, Better

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – The Oregon Department of Justice and the Better Business Bureau have launched investigations into an Illinois-based company that runs coronavirus testing sites across the nation. The Oregon agency opened a civil investigation into the Center for COVID Control this week on suspicion of Unfair Trade Practices...

Murmurs: COVID-19 Testing Company Under State Investigation

COVID-19 TESTING COMPANY UNDER STATE INVESTIGATION: A COVID-19 testing company operating three sites in the Portland metro area, as well as 300 across the country, is now under investigation by the Oregon Department of Justice. The company, Center for Covid Control, is already facing investigations in multiple states. The DOJ shared two complaints lodged against the company, both filed in October and alleging test kits were improperly handled. All three of the Portland locations were closed Jan. 10, according to the company’s call center, but the representative on the line could not say why. Allegations in other states include the company failing to report results to health authorities and emailing results to patients before tests were performed. The company says in an email to WW: “We are absolutely not conducting fake tests. Our employees and the employees of our independent operators are risking their lives every day to provide testing for patients.”
#Doj#Covid#Americans#Omicron#Center#Usa Today#The Bbb Minnesota#Bbb Chicago
