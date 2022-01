It’s time for these two iconic pizza joints to go head to head! Vote!. Did you know that it is National Pizza Week? It runs from January 9th, through January 15th, this year, so to honor everyone’s favorite treat to eat, we thought it would be the perfect time to pit two local giants against each other and see who comes out victorious. Now, of course, we know that there are many fantastic options for pizza in the Bangor area, so much love to all of those spots, but we wanted to narrow it down to two of the most legendary.

1 DAY AGO