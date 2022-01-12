ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic releases a statement addressing his attendance at events

Cover picture for the articleIn a statement released on Wednesday, the men’s world no. 1 said he was unaware of a positive test result when he made public appearances on December 17, but...

The Independent

Wimbledon quarter-finalist says Novak Djokovic has no right to be in Australia

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Marton Fucsovics has responded to Novak Djokovic’s vaccination exemption by saying he does not think the Serbian had the right to play in the Australian Open.Speaking to the Hungarian outlet M4Sport, Marton Fucsovics said: “People’s health is paramount, and there are rules that were outlined months ago, namely that everyone should vaccinate themselves – and Djokovic didn’t.“From this point of view, I don’t think he would have the right to be here.”The Hungarian world number 38, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals and in the Paris Masters in November, also said he was not alone...
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios ‘embarrassed’ to be an Australian athlete after Novak Djokovic visa debacle

Nick Kyrgios admits he is “embarrassed” to be an Australian athlete after the Novak Djokovic visa debacle.The controversial Australian player is currently isolating after testing positive for Covid, which forced him to withdraw from the Sydney Tennis Classic.And Kyrgios has hit out at the media over the controversy surrounding Djokovic’s visa and vaccination exemption, while conceding he is “embarrassed” by the whole affair.“We know that the media like to create s***-storms, with my story and everything going on with Novak,” said Kyrgios, who has tumbled down the world rankings to No 114. “I feel quite embarrassed as an Australian...
Washington Post

Australia should send Novak Djokovic home

Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked men’s tennis player in the world, does not deserve to play in the Australian Open. His flouting of the country’s coronavirus vaccination regime has nothing to do with “freedom” — and everything to do with the persecution complex he cultivates as a source of motivation.
The Independent

Novak Djokovic gets ‘uncomfortable’ reception at behind closed doors Australian Open training session

Novak Djokovic received an “uncomfortable” reception from fellow players as he took part in a secret training session at the Australian Open on Tuesday, according to reports. Djokovic was released from an immigration facility on Monday after winning his appeal against deportation from the country and says he is “focused” on defending his Australian Open title. While Djokovic is still facing the possibility of having his visa revoked, as the Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke considers whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation, the nine-time Australian Open champion has returned to training ahead of the start of the...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic Australian visa saga ‘damaging on all fronts’, ATP admits

The controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic’s entry into Australia has been “damaging on all fronts”, according to the men’s professional tennis tour. In a statement, released after Djokovic won his appeal against deportation from the country on Monday, the ATP said they welcomed the outcome the hearing and expressed concern for the world No. 1’s well-being ahead of the Australian Open next week. While Djokovic has been released from an immigration facility and says he is “focused” on defending his Australian Open title in Melbourne, after Judge Anthony Kelly quashed an order to cancel his visa following scrutiny over his...
The Independent

Martina Navratilova tells Novak Djokovic to ‘go home’ and walk away from Australian Open

Martina Navratilova has told Novak Djokovic to do “the right thing” and “go home”.Djokovic is currently preparing for the Australian Open in Melbourne, which begins on Monday, after his visa was initially revoked and then reinstated while he was held in a government facility by the country’s Border Force.The men’s world No1 is not vaccinated against Covid-19, something required by Australia’s strict border controls. Djokovic claimed his December bout of the disease satisfied the demands of Tennis Australia and the state of Victoria to allow him an exemption to enter the country, but his exemption was rejected by authorities...
WTAJ

Djokovic back into swing in Australia, visa questions linger

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic held a practice session on Tuesday, a day after he left immigration detention, focusing on defending his Australian Open title even while he still faces the prospect of deportation because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19. The top-ranked tennis star hit the show courts of Melbourne Park, where the tournament […]
AFP

Djokovic says focused on Australian Open after overturning visa cancellation

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic said on Monday he was still hoping to compete in the Australian Open after winning a stunning victory over the Australian government in his visa battle. Djokovic had arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday ahead of the Australian Open, where he hopes to win a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.
Reuters

Djokovic 'playing by his own rules', says Tsitsipas

Jan 13 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic has been "playing by his own rules" and has put his bid for a 21st Grand Slam title at risk by not following Australia's COVID-19 vaccination requirements, world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas said on Thursday. Djokovic was included in the Australian...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic handed number one seed for Australian Open amid visa uncertainty

Novak Djokovic has been handed the number one seed ahead of the Australian Open men’s draw after winning his appeal to enter the country and compete for a 10th title. It comes as the the world No. 1 awaits a verdict from Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke, who is considering whether to cancel his visa despite the Serbian’s court victory on Monday.Djokovic has retuned to training and confirmed he is “focused” on tennis after he was released from an immigration facility, where he had been held since arriving in Australia last week.Djokovic, who will move clear of Roger Federer...
