Former Eagles star Chris Long offers suggestion for upgrading LB corps

By Geoffrey Knox
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may not believe this if you’re among some of the younger Philadelphia Eagles fans, especially after what’s been going on in the organization for the past few seasons, but there was once a time when the Birds moved on from guys earlier than they probably should have as opposed to...

Seems Wentz might be giving Colts second thoughts already

On Monday, the Colts were busy picking through the wreckage of missing the NFL postseason because former Eagles quarterback and current Indy QB1 Carson Wentz couldn't beat the dang Jaguars. Colts head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich was asked by reporters Monday in his year-end press conference...
Broncos reportedly request to interview Gannon

Jonathan Gannon was a hot name when the Eagles hired him to be their defensive coordinator last offseason. And he might be a hot name again as teams look for head coaches this January. The Broncos on Monday requested to interview Gannon for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network’s Tom...
Chris Long wants the Philadelphia Eagles to sign Will Compton

Chris Long hasn’t been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles since January of 2019. He’s never been teammates with Darius Slay, let alone Jalen Hurts, and is probably more associated with the formerly St. Louis Rams than the Eagles now that his playing days are done. With that...
2021 NFL playoffs: Super Bowl power rankings

Here are Touchdown Wire’s power rankings heading into the 2021 NFL playoffs:. 14. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) While the NFC is top heavy, the AFC was a cluster all season. Considering that, we might have a team or two such as the Chargers that were already sent packing that might be better than the Eagles. This young Philadelphia team also has a huge ask of them heading into Round 1 against the Buccaneers. The Eagles’ rushing attack will have to be dynamic with QB Jalen Hurts to keep up with the defending champs.
10 reasons to believe Eagles can beat Buccaneers

Feeling like the Eagles have no shot Sunday? Worried about that 8 ½-point line? Intimidated by the notion of Tom Brady on the opposite sideline?. The Eagles may not be favored in their wild-card game against the Buccaneers Sunday in Tampa, but we came up with 10 reasons for hope. Ten reasons for optimism. Ten reasons to believe the Eagles have a chance to pull off the upset.
Eagles News: Recognition for Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... First-team OC: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce considered retirement in the offseason but decided to come back and once again played at a high level. He was a key cog in the Eagles’ outstanding run game. In pass protection, Kelce was charged with just one sack and zero QB hits allowed on 557 snaps. He started every game, was a team leader and performed at a high level despite being sandwiched in between two backup guards. [...] First-team RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson missed three games in the middle of the season, but he played at such a high level the rest of the time that he still gets the first-team nod. According to PFF, 57 offensive tackles played at least 500 snaps this season. Johnson was the only who didn’t allow a sack. He gave up just one quarterback hit and ranked first among tackles in pass block win rate. Plus he was outstanding in the run game.
