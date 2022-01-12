ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronnie Spector of The Ronettes Dead at 78

 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRonnie Spector, the lead singer of the famed, girl group, The Ronettes -- famous for songs like "Be My Baby," has died. Ronnie's family said she died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer, in the arms of her husband. The Ronettes were trailblazers ... the group formed in...

Rolling Stone

Darlene Love Remembers Ronnie Spector: ‘When People Know Your Voice, You Have Made It’

Sixty years ago, Ronnie Spector and Darlene Love were the reigning queens of New York pop. Both commandeered the charts (with the Ronettes and initially the Crystals, respectively), both had gloriously strong, emotive voices, and both were produced by the late Phil Spector. Over time, they each broke with Spector and, despite some creative lulls, carried on. The two legends remained in touch, performing together for the last time at a 2016 Rainforest Fund benefit at New York’s Carnegie Hall. With TV news reports of Spector’s death in the background, Love spoke with Rolling Stone about her history with Spector. I loved being around Ronnie. She was a delight. She would always...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘The voice of all voices’: Ronnie Spector was music’s great survivor

Ronnie Spector has died, at the age of 78, but her voice will go on being heard for as long as we have recorded music and a way to play it. The lead singer of The Ronettes, she lent her unforgettable vibrato to their immortal 1963 single “Be My Baby” before marrying the song’s producer, Phil Spector. He was a cruel, macabre and jealous abuser, keeping her locked away from the world and forbidding her from performing. After escaping in 1972, Ronnie was encouraged by many of the musical icons she’d influenced and inspired to return to singing. “So that’s...
MUSIC
The Independent

Brian Wilson and Gene Simmons lead those paying tribute to ‘icon’ Ronnie Spector

Brian Wilson Gene Simmons and Kathy Valentine are among those paying tribute to “iconic” US musician Ronnie Spector following her death aged 78.The Ronettes singer’s famous friends described her as a “special person” and said her spirit would “live on forever”.Spector, who was known for such 1960s hits as Be My Baby, Baby I Love You and Walking In The Rain, died on Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer, her family said.I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and I don’t know what to say. I loved her voice so much and she was a very...
CELEBRITIES
