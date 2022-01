Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release. When you get your COVID-19 vaccine, or your booster if you’re already fully vaccinated, you protect yourself from serious illness, winding up in the hospital—and death. Currently, 20.5% of Pierce County kids ages 5-11 have had at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Omicron is more contagious than other variants, but so far, it is proving to be less severe. But, pediatric hospitalizations are rising across the country as the number of cases increase and children under 5 aren’t yet eligible for vaccination.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 49 MINUTES AGO