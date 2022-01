Dan Quinn is having quite the start to the 2022 calendar year, especially when considering where he stood exactly one year ago. The 51-year-old was a free agent after having been fired as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons during the 2020 season, forced to re-evaluate what direction he wanted to take in his coaching career. His departure from North Georgia not only forced the Dallas Cowboys into a decision they needed to make anyway, namely the firing of defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after only one abysmal season, but also to pivot on their list of potential replacements for Nolan and race full speed toward giving Quinn a call.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO