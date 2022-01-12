Last of new class of Navy warships departs shipyard

The U.S. Navy tested a laser weapon at sea on Tuesday that destroyed a target floating in the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen. The weapon is one that could be used to defend from attack boat threats from Iran and Iran-backed militias. The U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet disclosed the...
A woman commander will take the helm of the USS Constitution for the first time in the 224-year history of the warship known as Old Ironsides, the Navy announced Tuesday. Commander Billie J. Farrell is scheduled to assume the role at an on-board ceremony on January 21. 'I am honored...
Back in December of 2017, we brought you news of the U.S. Navy's stealth destroyer the U.S.S. Monsoor breaking down during sea trails. At the time, we asked the question if this event would spell the end for Zumwalt-class destroyers?. It seems the Zumwalts are alive and well with the...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are new concerns about the Navy’s plan to release millions of gallons of treated water from its contaminated Red Hill fuel facility. into Halawa Stream. The Navy told lawmakers Thursday and then the state’s Commission on Water Resource Management Friday about its plan to filter...
The U.S. Navy combat ship that was sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak among its crew last month has returned to sea, even as some sailors on board remain positive for the virus, officials said on Monday. The USS Milwaukee, a littoral combat ship with a crew of 105 plus a...
The two top U.S. Navy officers onboard the littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) have been relieved of their command due to a “loss of confidence,” the Navy said in statement. Capt. Marc Crawford, Commander for Surface Division Eleven, relieved Commander Richard J. Zamberlan as Montgomery’s commanding...
The fuel storage facility at the heart of the water contamination fiasco at Pearl Harbor is a "ticking time bomb" that the U.S. military is unable to manage, David Day, Hawaii's deputy attorney general, said Monday, upholding a state emergency order compelling the Navy to empty massive storage tanks and make needed repairs.
Austal‘s U.S. business arm delivered the future USS Canberra Independence-class littoral combat ship to the U.S. Navy on Dec. 21, marking the service branch’s 26th LCS acceptance. The new Canberra or LCS 30, which honors an Australian cruiser of the same name, completed acceptance trials in November under...
The USS Abraham Lincoln deployed this week from San Diego under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. Bauernschmidt had served as Abraham Lincoln's executive officer from 2016 to 2019. She took over command from Capt. Walt Slaughter during a ceremony last August. CBS 8 in San Diego reports the carrier deployed Monday from Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.
Today's submarines are among the most powerful warships at sea, and nuclear-powered attack submarines reign supreme. Fast, stealthy, bristling with torpedoes and missiles, and able to remain submerged for months on end, America's all-nuclear submarine fleet is the most powerful in the world—both in capability and in sheer numbers.
Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport will supply a third major component of the system used to build the U.S. Navy's newest class of submarines. Bollinger landed the contract for an undisclosed amount with New England-based General Dynamics Electric Boat, company officials said. Bollinger will construct a giant pontoon that will float,...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Boasting a wealth of talented engineers and their families, the Tri-Cities are known for being home to some of the best and brightest minds. One of those individuals is using his skills to work on aircraft with the U.S. Navy. Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Marco Torres,...
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Navy released 20 sailors from duty Wednesday for their continued refusal to take a coronavirus vaccine. The servicemembers were all in their first 180 days of active duty with the military branch. The Navy said the entry-level separations occurred during their initial training periods. More than 8,000 Navy members overall continue to be unvaccinated.
The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
President Biden signed into law Monday the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022, which authorizes $770 billion in defense spending. The NDAA includes funding for 13 new ships, including two two John Lewis-class fleet oilers to be built by NASSCO in Barrio Logan. Earlier this month, the Senate...
By Tony Capaccio (Bloomberg) –The Navy’s costliest warship finally has all the elevators needed to lift bombs from below its deck so it can deploy on its first operational patrol — more than four and a half years after delivery. The service has announced that the 11th...
Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing has marked a key milestone for Marine Corps history as they departed San Diego Bay with Carrier Air Wing Nine aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as the first Marine squadron to deploy the F-35C on an aircraft carrier.
The leader of an Ohio Navy Reserve unit was relieved of command Monday. Cmdr. Jennifer Reid was fired as commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Toledo “due to a loss of confidence in Reid’s ability to perform her duties,” according to a Navy Reserve Force statement. The...
