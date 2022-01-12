ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Twins' spring training now back to being called Lee County Sports Complex

By Greg Hardwig, Naples Daily News
 20 hours ago
The end of 2021 marked the end of CenturyLink Sports Complex as the name of the Minnesota Twins' spring training home in Fort Myers.

The Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels also played in the complex, at Hammond Stadium, where the Twins do as well.

CenturyLink became Lumen in 2020, and Twins vice president of communications Dustin Morse confirmed that some of the CenturyLink signage is down, and for the time being, the complex will revert to its former name, Lee County Sports Complex, until Minnesota can secure a new naming rights sponsor. The CenturyLink sponsorship began in 2014.

As for when fans can see the complex's main tenant, Morse said that a date for single-game tickets still had not been finalized, other than them going on sale sometime next month.

Major League Baseball currently has locked out players as it negotiates with the players' association on a new collective bargaining agreement. The two sides are scheduled to meet Thursday.

Greg Hardwig is a sports reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press.

