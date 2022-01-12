Bills vs. Patriots weather forecast: Sub-zero wind chills expected for playoff game

The last time the Buffalo Bills faced the New England Patriots at Orchard Park, Mac Jones' passing attempts were in the single digits. This time it will be the temperature in the single digits.

It's going to be frigid in Orchard Park with wind chills below zero for the AFC Wild-Card round game Saturday evening.

The grounds crew may have some snow to remove from field at Highmark Stadium before the game. There's a 30% chance of snow showers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

It will be cloudy and cold with a high near 9 degrees. Kickoff is to be at 8:15 p.m. and the mercury will drop further since it will be well after sunset. The low will dip down to about zero.

The wind won't be as blustery as the teams' first meeting with expected gusts of 5 to 10 mph, but the wind chill could be below zero. If the field temperature is 5 degrees and the wind speed is 8 mph, the National Weather Service wind chill calculator says the air will feel like 8 below zero.

Some players prefer not to wear long sleeves, even in freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service warns sub-zero wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The division rivals will meet for the third time this year. New England won, 14-10, on Monday Night Football on Dec. 6, during an evening that wind gusts of 55 mph battered Highmark Stadium. The Patriots ran the ball 46 times for 222 yards. The Bills have won 4-of-5 games since, including a 33-21 triumph over the Patriots on the road that wrested control of the division.

Will Saturday's game be the coldest in NFL history? Not by a longshot. That title is shared by two games, depending on how you look at it.

If you base it on temperature, the coldest game was the "Ice Bowl," the 1967 NFC Championship game in Green Bay between the Packers and the Cowboys, when the thermometer fell to minus 13 with wind chills between minus 36 and minus 48.

If you base it on wind chill, however, "The Freezer Bowl" in 1982 in Cincinnati between the Bengals and San Diego Chargers takes the title. On that day, the temperature was minus 9 but it felt like a brain-freezing minus 59.

