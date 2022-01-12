ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

They say you can’t visit Indianapolis without trying our shrimp cocktail. 1,647 …

By Anthony Calhoun
WISH-TV
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say you can’t visit Indianapolis without trying our shrimp...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for employers

The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers, but upheld the vaccine-only mandate for health providers. The Court ruled 6-3 against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer mandate, blocking it from taking effect while other legal challenges play out. The Court ruled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Indianapolis, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrimp#Food Drink

Comments / 0

Community Policy