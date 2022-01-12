They say you can’t visit Indianapolis without trying our shrimp cocktail. 1,647 …

The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers, but upheld the vaccine-only mandate for health providers. The Court ruled 6-3 against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer mandate, blocking it from taking effect while other legal challenges play out. The Court ruled...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, has been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Ten other people also were charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the attack on...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shortly before President Joe Biden met with Senate Democrats Thursday, hoping to jolt their stalled voting legislation, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema all but dashed the bill’s chances, declaring she could not support a “short sighted” rules change to get past a Republican blockade. The...
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has had his military titles and royal patronages revoked just one day after his attempt to have a lawsuit dismissed from alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre was denied. Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Andrew's titles and patronages have been returned to his mother,...
(CNN) — Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, on Wednesday did not rule out the possibility of subpoenaing Kevin McCarthy for information the panel is seeking, suggesting the House's top Republican is attempting to "cover up" what occurred that day.
The Republican National Committee is preparing to change its rules at upcoming party meetings to ban future Republican presidential nominees from participating in debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent a letter Thursday to the co-chairs of the debate commission alleging that the committee...
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is directing the U.S. government to procure an additional 500 million COVID-19 tests to help meet demand across the country amid the spread of the Omicron variant. The order comes on top of another 500 million tests that...
A judge in the United States on Wednesday rejected Prince Andrew's bid to dismiss a federal lawsuit brought by a woman who alleged that he sexually abused her when she was 17 years old. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan for the Southern District of New York ruled that it was...
