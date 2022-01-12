Madrid beats Barcelona for 100th time, reaches Cup final

Aston Villa have completed the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona after the Brazilian successfully obtained a work permit.The Premier League club announced on Tuesday evening that the formalities of the transfer, which includes an option to buy, had now been processed.“Philippe Coutinho arrived at Bodymoor Heath on Tuesday afternoon to complete his move to Aston Villa,” a club statement read.“The Brazil international, 29, travelled straight to the club’s training complex having landed in Birmingham, coming after he successfully completed his medical and obtained a work permit.“Coutinho will spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park...
