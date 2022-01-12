ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madrid beats Barcelona for 100th time, reaches Cup final

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 23 hours ago

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Federico Valverde scored in extra time to give Real...

The Independent

Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Spanish Supercopa

Barcelona meet Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Supercopa on Wednesday evening, the two teams clashing in Saudi Arabia as part of the expanded four-team competition.Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club will meet in the other semi on Thursday, with the winners from the two games heading through to the final on Sunday night.Ferran Torres could make his debut for the Camp Nou team, as they have now been able to register the forward finally, and he produced a negative Covid test in time to travel for El Clasico. Pedri is similarly back in the squad having earlier tested...
whathifi.com

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream and how to watch the Spanish Super Cup semi-final for free online and on TV, team news

Barcelona vs Real Madrid – even when it's played 3000 miles away from Spain, El Clasico is always one of the biggest events in the football calendar, and a Spanish Super Cup semi-final adds a little extra spice. This season's competition is being held in Saudi Arabia, but both teams will take this game as seriously as any other, with a place in the final at stake. Make sure you know how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream wherever you are in the world.
Federico Valverde
primenewsghana.com

Preview: Barcelona battle Real Madrid in Super Cup tonight

Barcelona take on Real Madrid tonight to begin the 2021/22 Supercopa de Espana tournament. In the third year of the new Supercopa format, Copa del Rey champions Barcelona host LaLiga runners-up Madrid but are certainly not enjoying the better time of it as they meet in Riyadh. New boss Xavi...
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti defends Luka Modric substitution during Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has explained his decision to substitute Luka Modric during Wednesday night’s Clásico. Los Blancos needed extra-time to defeat fierce rivals Barca in Riyadh, and indeed to progress to Sunday’s Super Cup final. Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema scored for Real Madrid, but Barcelona equalised twice,...
The Independent

Football Manager 2022 wonderkids: Best players to sign in FM22 for teams of every budget

Football Manager is back and, as always, the race is on to sign the best wonderkids in the world. Every FM22 player must decide where they will start their managerial career: at the top of the world game with millions to spend or down the pyramid with a major project to oversee.Either way, uncovering the young gems of football will be crucial to a manager achieving success. A wonderkid is a player aged 20 or below who has the potential to go on and become a world-class player in the game. Not all of them will make it to the...
FanSided

Barcelona face off against Real Madrid in Super Cup clash

A win over Real Madrid would be a significant boost for Barcelona. Barcelona put a pause to LaLiga action in order to take part in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. The new format now sees four teams take part in the competition that used to feature the league winners facing off against the winners of the Copa del Rey.
The Independent

Philippe Coutinho completes Aston Villa loan move

Aston Villa have completed the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona after the Brazilian successfully obtained a work permit.The Premier League club announced on Tuesday evening that the formalities of the transfer, which includes an option to buy, had now been processed.“Philippe Coutinho arrived at Bodymoor Heath on Tuesday afternoon to complete his move to Aston Villa,” a club statement read.“The Brazil international, 29, travelled straight to the club’s training complex having landed in Birmingham, coming after he successfully completed his medical and obtained a work permit.“Coutinho will spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park...
thedallasnews.net

Europe locks up amid Covid-19 surge

Several European nations have announced new restrictions in response to an increase in coronavirus infections. Countries across Europe are imposing restrictions on social life during the holiday season in response to a growing number of Covid-19 cases. The authorities fear hospitals could be overwhelmed by Omicron-variant patients. French Prime Minister...
travelmole.com

France suspends transit ban for EU-based British nationals

Motorists travelling from the UK to homes in another EU country via France have been given a reprieve. France scaled back restrictions denying UK citizens from travelling through France to another EU country. It originally said it was ‘not a compelling reason.’. A British man living in Belgium was...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick to keep improving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t...
