Insurance tech firm TypTap delays U.S. IPO

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 23 hours ago

Jan 12 (Reuters) - HCI Group Inc said on Wednesday it has indefinitely postponed the initial public offering (IPO) plans of its insurance unit, TypTap Insurance Group Inc, citing market conditions. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

