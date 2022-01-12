ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Creek, GA

Planet Fitness to bring Judgement Free Zone® to Johns Creek

 20 hours ago

Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced plans to open a new club at the Brookwood Marketplace in Johns Creek. Located at 2615 Peachtree Parkway and set to open in mid-February, the club will offer members unlimited home club access and free fitness training among the company’s signature purple and yellow equipment. Members can join online during the club’s Pre-Grand Opening Sale for only $1 down and $10 a month with no commitment until Wednesday, February 16th.

"We are excited to bring our Judgement Free fitness experience to the Johns Creek community,” said Regional Director Timothy Morrissette of Alder Partners, LLC, an independent franchisee of Planet Fitness. “We offer an affordable membership for a high-quality fitness center and welcome anyone, at any fitness level, into our friendly, comfortable and non-intimidating environment. We encourage members of the Johns Creek community to come check out our new location and see what our Judgement Free Zone® is all about.” 

The 20,000 square-foot club offers state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, numerous flat-screen televisions, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers, showers and more. The club also offers PF 360, a small group training solution that gives users fun, unlimited ways to exercise with customization and a wide range of specific training stations, combining several popular total-body dynamic exercises. Once open, the club will be staffed Monday through Friday from midnight – 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The PF Black Card® offer includes additional amenities, such as the ability to bring a guest every day and access to all 2,100 + Planet Fitness locations, as well as massage beds and chairs, tanning and more – all for only $1 down and $22.99 a month plus tax*.

Planet Fitness’ top priority continues to be keeping its members and employees safe with enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:

· Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App

· A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house

· Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use

· Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines

Exercise is a critical part of the health and wellness equation. A Kaiser Health study showed that people who regularly exercise had the best chance of beating COVID-19; while people who were inactive did much worse. According to the CDC, 78% of people hospitalized from COVID-19 were overweight or obese.

The brand is continuing to bring its Judgement Free Zone® to even more locations in the coming years. Planet Fitness plans to expand its footprint in the greater Atlanta area, building additional clubs in seven counties in and around the city. “We are always on the search for new locations to bring our judgement free environment to, especially knowing how essential fitness is to the local communities,” said Director of Development Kass McInnis of Alder Partners, LLC, an independent franchisee of Planet Fitness. “Along with health and wellness, our fitness centers bring jobs and additional foot traffic to adjacent businesses wherever we open.” This will be the third location opening in the Atlanta area since 2021.

Planet Fitness also provides members with an opportunity to connect and support each other with “Planet of Triumphs,” an online community that celebrates all accomplishments and inspirational stories of Planet Fitness members. The Planet of Triumphs online platform allows members to recognize their triumphs (big or small), share their stories and encourage others, reinforcing the company’s belief that “everyone belongs”. Check out real Planet Fitness member stories and accomplishments at PlanetofTriumphs.com.

Additionally, Planet Fitness has extended its judgement free philosophy outside of its gyms and into communities that need it most with its national philanthropic initiative, “The Judgement Free Generation™”. Together with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), the nation’s leading youth development organization that supports millions of kids and teens during the critical out-of-school time, Planet Fitness aims to empower a generation of teens to grow up contributing to a more judgement free planet – a place where everyone feels accepted and like they belong.

For more information or to become a member online, please visit PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

