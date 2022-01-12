House completely destroyed after fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A single-family house fire was reported in the 17700 block of FM 14 in the Red Springs community, according to Chad Hogue, Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal on Wednesday.
One person was home at the time of the fire, but there were no injuries.
When three surrounding fire departments responded, there was a grass fire that spread from the house. Officials were able to control the grass fire quickly, but the house was completely destroyed.
