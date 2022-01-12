ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildcat Brawl set for Newark High School

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 20 hours ago
Buckeye Wrestling Alliance is presenting "Wildcat Brawl", beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday at Newark High School in Jimmy Allen Gymnasium.

The event will feature 24 wrestlers, with eight big matches signed, including Newark graduates Joe Joe Little, Crane, Mr. Extreme, Rick Carter, Bryce Bennett, Pyro and Saturn Price. Also scheduled to appear are Newark faculty member Mat Dunham and Impact Martial Arts owner Ben Bisso, making his ring debut.

"Wildcat Brawl" features wrestlers from Ohio Championship Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Live and Idaho Wrestle Club.

Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased at Maxine's Bargain Box in Newark and Guitar Guys in Heath. Tickets are buy three, get one free, and all proceeds benefit the Newark Athletic Boosters.

More information can be found on the Buckeye Wrestling Alliance Facebook page.

