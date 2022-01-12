Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations to be virtual for Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Downtown Lewisburg will look a little different this year.

The march and annual activities are cancelled due to high rates of COVID-19 transmission in the surrounding area. Instead, there will be a video featuring community leaders and singers commemorating the day. Committee member Larry Davis said it is important to remember the work King did for the nation and he hopes the Youtube video inspires others to do the same.

“So if you think about what he said and follow right along with the video, you get to feeling like you can do something about racial justice,” Davis said.

The video will be available on Youtube and Facebook on January 17, 2022. Davis said you can search “MLK Lewisburg 2022” to find it.

