ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens Post

Op-Ed: Child Care is Vital to Our Communities and Economy, NY State Should be Bold and Aim for Universal Child Care

Queens Post
Queens Post
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8LBS_0dk1bOKt00
Image courtesy of Diana Limongi

As a parent of two children and a childcare advocate, I know all too well that families all over Queens and across New York State are having difficulty finding affordable, quality child care in their communities.

This was already an issue before COVID; New York lost more than 9,500 licensed child care slots from 2019 to 2020 and the pandemic only made it worse, forcing many centers to shut down permanently.

Between April 2020 and Feb 2021,1,500 child care providers in NY closed. This is an issue that I know personally as my own beloved child care center closed during COVID and never reopened its doors, leaving us without the loving caregivers we trusted to take care of our daughter while we worked.

Given the hardships that families are facing, I had high hopes that after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed how critical child care is for our communities, Gov. Hochul would take this opportunity to lead the way by announcing a bold plan that would position New York State as a leader on child care and an example to follow nationally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EtjM1_0dk1bOKt00
Diana Limongi and her daughter Sofia (Mia Isabella Photography)

Alas, Gov. Hochul’s plan falls short:

At a time when most families are spending a good chunk of their take-home pay on child care (for many families, it can represent 20-30 percent of our take home pay, higher if it is a single parent) the Governor’s proposal lacks the bold, transformational investments we need to help working parents.

Investing in child care doesn’t only mean supporting working parents, it is also about recognizing the professionals who take care of our children. Bigger investments to support our childcare workforce are a must.

Sadly, Gov. Hochul’s proposed investment of $75 million of unspent federal funds for workforce support also falls short. Early Care educators, many of whom are women of color and immigrant women, have one of the most important jobs in our communities, but most are not making living wages.

The average median child care wage is less than $30,000 a year. In fact, over half qualify for public assistance, and don’t have access to affordable healthcare or other benefits such as paid time off.

As a parent who has relied on child care workers to be able to work outside the home, I want the people who take care of my children to be able to take care of their families and that means having access to living wages and good working conditions.

The proposed $75M is not a new investment, but leftover federal funding from federal stabilization grants that went to child care providers last year. Not only is this an insufficient amount but it also provides no new state investment in child care and falls short of meeting current, urgent needs.

Sadly, it does not even begin the transformative change required to ensure quality care for our children and work opportunity for parents.

Child care is a huge financial stressor for parents. Bring it up at any mom or parent forum and most parents will tell you: child care is just too expensive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KzQBi_0dk1bOKt00
Image courtesy of Diana Limongi

The burden of making child care work usually falls on working mothers. The burden when it doesn’t work usually results in mothers being pushed out of the workforce.

For some parents, child care can represent 20-30 percent of a family’s take home pay– to be clear, this isn’t a “low income” family issue. Families across the board are struggling to pay for child care.

How does Governor Hochul expect people who are without child care assistance to work and care for our children? Sadly, her failure to make bold, transformational investments in childcare will mostly hurt mothers, children and child care providers who are professionals and care deeply about the children in their care.

Investments in child care don’t only make sense from an economic perspective (more people working is good for the economy), but also from gender, racial and immigrant justice perspectives.

When families cannot find affordable, quality, accessible child care, many women are forced out of the workplace– and this is bad for our families, and bad for our economy. The time is now! I urge Gov. Hochul and our leaders in New York State to take bold action: Make investments in our child care system, with the goal of universal child care in the great state of New York. New Yorkers deserve nothing less.

Diana Limongi is a member of Community Board 1, Queens, NY

She is a parent leader, a Campaign Director at MomsRising.org and a Steering Committee Member of the Empire State Campaign for Child Care.

Comments / 4

Related
Queens Post

Three Queens Council Members Join GOP-Backed Lawsuit to Block Noncitizen Voting Law

Three Queens Council Members have joined a Republican-led lawsuit that aims to block a new city law that allows legal noncitizens to vote in local elections. Republican Council Members Joann Ariola and Vickie Paladino as well as Democrat Council Member Robert Holden have signed onto a lawsuit with leaders of the New York state Republican Party arguing that the new law is unconstitutional.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Half of Bail Reform Release Program Participants Rearrested, State Stats Show

City Hall expanded supervised release to create an alternative to Rikers Island and ensure defendants show up for trial. The number being rearrested far exceeds projections. High-flight-risk criminal defendants are being rearrested on felony charges at a much higher rate than city officials projected after being freed without bail under an alternative-to-jail program, newly released state stats show.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Child Care#Affordable Healthcare#Education#Covid
Queens Post

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Sunday. The Queens-Bronx congresswoman said she is symptomatic and is quarantined at home. Her results were announced shortly after she went on vacation to Florida. She said she had been vaccinated twice and boosted. “The Congresswoman received her booster...
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Van Bramer Takes Executive Position at Girl Scouts of Greater New York

Jimmy Van Bramer, whose term in the city council ended Friday, started work Monday as a member of the executive team at the Girl Scouts of Greater New York. “The Girl Scouts of Greater New York is thrilled to announce that Jimmy Van Bramer has joined our leadership team as Chief Growth and Strategic Partnerships Officer,” the non-profit said in a statement.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Council Member Julie Won Takes Office With Her Team Working Remotely

Council Member Julie Won officially took office representing District 26 Monday and is now offering constituent services remotely. Won said she and her staff will be working remotely for the time being due to the current surge of COVID cases. Once it’s safe, her team will move into her predecessor...
Queens Post

Council Member Holden Says “Racist” City Policy Has Left District 30 With No City-Run COVID Test Sites

A Queens council member whose district doesn’t have a single city-run COVID test site said the de Blasio administration excluded his neighborhood based on its racial makeup. Council Member Robert Holden said his constituents have been denied testing resources since the former administration determined that they didn’t live in one of 33 “hard-hit” neighborhoods identified by the city’s racial equity taskforce.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Applications for Queens Community Board Membership Now Open

Applications to serve on one of Queens’ 14 community boards are now open, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards announced Monday. Residents interested in becoming community board members must submit their applications online by Feb. 16. This is the second year that the borough president’s office has offered the application online in an effort to modernize and optimize the process, which previously required physical, notarized submissions.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Podcast: We Talk to Huge Ma, Candidate for Assembly District 37

Huge Ma, who founded the TurboVax website last year that helped connect New Yorkers to COVID-19 vaccine sites, announced last month that he is running for Assembly. Ma, 32, a Democrat who was raised in Astoria, is running for the Assembly District 37 seat, which has been occupied by Catherine Nolan (D) for 30 years. The district covers the neighborhoods of Sunnyside, Long Island City, Ridgewood, Maspeth and parts of Astoria.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

González-Rojas’ Bill Requiring the MTA to Prioritize Bike Access on MTA Bridges Becomes Law

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a Queens legislator’s bill into law Tuesday that requires the MTA to prioritize bicycle access on MTA bridges and in commuter train stations. The legislation sponsored by Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas requires the MTA to develop a strategic plan to promote both bike and pedestrian access on all MTA bridges and at commuter rail stations across the state. It also requires the agency to prioritize such access when planning new capital projects.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Federal Government Opens COVID-19 Testing Sites in Queens as Officials Race to Raise Testing Capacity

The federal government has opened three COVID-19 testing sites in Queens as officials from all levels of government rush to raise testing capacity amid a surge of cases. The first site run by the CDC opened in Travers Park in Jackson Heights Wednesday. Two more mobile test sites — one in Queens Valley Playground in Flushing and another in Helen Marshall Playground in East Elmhurst — opened Thursday.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy