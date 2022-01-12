ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Cheboygan man arraigned on four counts of criminal sexual conduct

By Contributed
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 20 hours ago
In October 2021, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post was dispatched to Otsego Memorial Hospital to take a report of an alleged sexual contact of a minor with an adult.

The victim’s parent had learned of the contact and confronted the victim. The victim disclosed she had several sexual encounters with the suspect earlier that same month. The parent brought the victim to the hospital in Gaylord for evaluation and police were notified.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for 21-year-old Devyn Kenneth-Trevor MacLeod of Cheboygan. MacLeod was served the warrant on Dec. 27, 2021, while he was lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail on an unrelated charge.

MacLeod was arraigned on Dec. 28, 2021, in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County for four counts Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree with the victim being between 13 and 15 years old.

He posted a $25,000 bond on Jan. 4, of this year and was released. His next scheduled court appearance is on Jan. 13.

