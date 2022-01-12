ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clean water is up to you: The benefits of saving that salt

By Brodhead Watershed Association
 20 hours ago

The salt you use on your steps and driveway doesn’t “disappear” when the snow melts. That salty snow meltwater runs off or sinks into the ground — burning or killing plants and eventually making its way into the nearest well, creek, or pond.

“Sodium chloride — salt —has been identified as a significant threat to naturally fresh streams and lakes in the U.S. Northeast according to recent research,” said Alex Jackson, executive director of Brodhead Watershed Association. “Salt gets into our clean streams from septic systems and from road and driveway applications. Preliminary results indicate that salt may remain in soil and groundwater, and so ‘winter salt’ seeps into our fragile creeks all summer long.”

Salt also corrodes concrete and asphalt paving and poses a threat to children, pets, wildlife and drinking water.

Here are some steps to becoming a salt penny-pincher — while helping keep drinking water safe.

1. Less is more . Sprinkle salt sparingly— one coffee mug-full is plenty to treat a 20-foot driveway. More than that is money down the drain.

2. Shovel early and often. This allows the sun to help clear your walkways and helps very little salt go a long way. And it’s easier on your back!

3. For the most impact , once the storm is over, sweep up excess salt. You can reuse it next time.

4. Consider purchasing a melt mat. For well-defined spaces like a front-door entrance, these electric pads can be a back-saver, without using any salt at all.

For information, visit the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences at online at pnas.org and Penn State Extension at extension.psu.edu/melting-snow-its-stormwater-too .

Clean Water Is Up To You is a series published by Brodhead Watershed Association. Learn more at brodheadwatershed.org.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Clean water is up to you: The benefits of saving that salt

