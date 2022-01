Mario Kart is one of the most beloved gaming franchises of all time, even to those who don’t consider themselves “gamers.” The series has a rich history, going all the way back to 1992 with Super Mario Kart, so naturally the game has had to reinvent itself a few times. We’ve had the two-character carts that were introduced in Double Dash, bikes that came in during the Mario Kart Wii era, and most recently, the anti-gravity sections in Mario Kart 8. It sounds like we might be looking at yet another reimagining of the classic racing mechanics, because industry analyst Dr. Serkan Toto recently stated that Mario Kart 9 is currently in development, and moreover, may include a “new twist.”

