State lawmaker wants Turnpike to accept PayPal, Venmo, Zelle as payment methods

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike has already implemented a cashless payment system across the state.

One state lawmaker wants the agency to get with the times and allow invoices to be paid instantaneously with popular payment apps. State Senator Marty Flynn wants people to be able to use PayPal, Venmo, Cash App and Zelle for Turnpike fees.

In a memo posted about Flynn’s plans to introduce legislation about this, he said people are frustrated with how the Turnpike Commission collects on the Toll By Plate billing. Additionally, the memo said this legislation will help the agency improve its low collection rates.

