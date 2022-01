Growing geopolitical tensions around the globe should open up potential opportunities for traders, especially when it comes to the defense sector. “Tensions in areas around the world are beginning to rise. Russia has moved troops to the Ukrainian border and supplied peacekeepers to Kazakhstan,” noted Scott Sacknoff of SPADE indexes. “China and the US appear to be expanding their cold war rhetoric and there are rising concerns that 2022 could be the year that China annexes Taiwan.”

