Baystate Health reports 300 COVID-19 patients, 30 in critical care
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 300 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.Cooley Dickinson Hospital visitor policy changes due to COVID surge
Of those numbers reported, 30 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 248 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 12 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 22 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 18 confirmed
