Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 300 COVID-19 patients, 30 in critical care

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
WWLP
 22 hours ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 300 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 30 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 248 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 12 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 22 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 18 confirmed
Doctors demand action from Baker administration for Omicron surge

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts doctors are calling out the Baker Administration for mishandling the Omicron surge. 22News has their recommendations to prevent more residents form getting sick. This week the Massachusetts coalition for health equity joined the growing number of people that are calling on the Baker Administration to ramp up the state’s COVID prevention […]
