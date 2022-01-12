ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

At what temperature can you get frostbite?

By Adam Strzempko
 22 hours ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the last couple of days it hasn’t just been the very cold temperatures, it has also been the wind. We use the wind chill to describe the combined effect of cold and wind on your body.

When your skin is exposed, heat is carried away from your body by the wind, lowering your skin temperature and eventually your internal body temperature. The colder the temperature and stronger the wind, the faster frostbite can occur. Frostbite can set in within 30 minutes when the wind chill drops to 15 degrees below zero. So when it gets cold and windy it’s important to take precautions.

Winterizing your home: Close water valves for outdoor faucets to avoid frozen pipes

“Layers are really important having something that’s close to your skin that can take sweat away is helpful and maybe a middle layer and then something on the outside that’s going to protect you if it’s drizzly at all,” said Tricia Peterson of East Longmeadow.

“Wear winter clothes like my L.L. Bean coat and a hat and gloves and insulated boots,” said Tim Fenton of East Longmeadow.

Despite what you might think, wind chill only affects people and animals, it does not affect inanimate objects like your car or your house.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

