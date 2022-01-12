ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE NXT Ratings Report For 1/11

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 647,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 5.54% from last week’s 685,000 viewers for the New Year’s Evil episode. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic....

www.pwmania.com

