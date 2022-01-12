ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland, MD

State police investigate fatal crash on bypass in Fruitland

By Rose Velazquez, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 20 hours ago
A Wednesday afternoon fatal crash on the bypass in Fruitland is under investigation, according to Maryland State Police.

The Salisbury Barrack responded to the bypass in the area of the St. Luke's Road interchange in Fruitland just after 2:30 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a fire.

Troopers arrived to find a white 2014 Chevrolet Impala off the roadway that appeared to have left the pavement, struck a culvert, flipped and then caught fire. Police said paramedics and fire crews from the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company had already arrived and extinguished the flames.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was identified as 44-year-old Kizzy Ann Sturgis, according to police, Her body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

A Maryland State Police Accident Collision Investigator took the lead in determining the cause of the collision. There is limited roadway access, but drivers are asked to avoid the area because of heavy emergency vehicle traffic.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

