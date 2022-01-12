Last of new class of Navy warships departs shipyard

The U.S. Navy tested a laser weapon at sea on Tuesday that destroyed a target floating in the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen. The weapon is one that could be used to defend from attack boat threats from Iran and Iran-backed militias. The U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet disclosed the...
Back in December of 2017, we brought you news of the U.S. Navy's stealth destroyer the U.S.S. Monsoor breaking down during sea trails. At the time, we asked the question if this event would spell the end for Zumwalt-class destroyers?. It seems the Zumwalts are alive and well with the...
A woman commander will take the helm of the USS Constitution for the first time in the 224-year history of the warship known as Old Ironsides, the Navy announced Tuesday. Commander Billie J. Farrell is scheduled to assume the role at an on-board ceremony on January 21. 'I am honored...
WASHINGTON — (AP) — About two dozen sailors on a U.S. Navy warship — or roughly 25% of the crew — have now tested positive for COVID-19, keeping the ship sidelined in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba Monday, according to U.S. defense officials.
The two top U.S. Navy officers onboard the littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) have been relieved of their command due to a “loss of confidence,” the Navy said in statement. Capt. Marc Crawford, Commander for Surface Division Eleven, relieved Commander Richard J. Zamberlan as Montgomery’s commanding...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are new concerns about the Navy’s plan to release millions of gallons of treated water from its contaminated Red Hill fuel facility. into Halawa Stream. The Navy told lawmakers Thursday and then the state’s Commission on Water Resource Management Friday about its plan to filter...
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Navy released 20 sailors from duty Wednesday for their continued refusal to take a coronavirus vaccine. The servicemembers were all in their first 180 days of active duty with the military branch. The Navy said the entry-level separations occurred during their initial training periods. More than 8,000 Navy members overall continue to be unvaccinated.
The USS Abraham Lincoln deployed this week from San Diego under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. Bauernschmidt had served as Abraham Lincoln's executive officer from 2016 to 2019. She took over command from Capt. Walt Slaughter during a ceremony last August. CBS 8 in San Diego reports the carrier deployed Monday from Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy combat ship deployed to Caribbean and Eastern Pacific drug trafficking missions halted in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, over the weekend amid COVID-19 outbreak. The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee's deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to intercept drug trafficking paused...
Today's submarines are among the most powerful warships at sea, and nuclear-powered attack submarines reign supreme. Fast, stealthy, bristling with torpedoes and missiles, and able to remain submerged for months on end, America's all-nuclear submarine fleet is the most powerful in the world—both in capability and in sheer numbers.
Globe-Spanning Wargame Puts New Naval Concepts to the Test // Caitlin M. Kenney: Large Scale Exercise 21 is connecting thousands of sailors and Marines to try out and develop warfighting concepts intended to be central to tomorrow's fight. US Navy’s Latest Plan for Its Future May Not Come Until 2023,...
The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
The leader of an Ohio Navy Reserve unit was relieved of command Monday. Cmdr. Jennifer Reid was fired as commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Toledo “due to a loss of confidence in Reid’s ability to perform her duties,” according to a Navy Reserve Force statement. The...
By Tony Capaccio (Bloomberg) –The Navy’s costliest warship finally has all the elevators needed to lift bombs from below its deck so it can deploy on its first operational patrol — more than four and a half years after delivery. The service has announced that the 11th...
The US Marines have fired 103 service members for refusing to take their COVID-19 shots. The Army removed six leaders ranked up to lieutenant colonel for the same reason, per Politico. Various US military branches are already discharging actively-serving troops for vaccine refusal. The US Marine Corps fired 103 Marines,...
Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing has marked a key milestone for Marine Corps history as they departed San Diego Bay with Carrier Air Wing Nine aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as the first Marine squadron to deploy the F-35C on an aircraft carrier.
The commander and executive officer of the Littoral Combat Ship USS Montgomery (LCS-8) were relieved on Thursday “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command,” the Navy announced. Montgomery commander Cmdr. Richard Zamberlan and executive officer Cmdr. Phillip Lundberg were removed from their commands by...
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — One of only two ships under the command of the Air Force was retired Tuesday at Port Canaveral. Much of what the ship did however will remain secret. The USNS Invincible got a sendoff salute. It’s a unique ship that has, for its 35 years, spied during the Cold War and searched the skies for missiles.
