Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel looking to hire hundreds of entertainment positions

By Martin Estacio, Victorville Daily Press
 22 hours ago
Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is looking to fill hundreds of a positions for a new entertainment venue set to open this year.

The casino will hold a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Thursday and Friday at its recruitment center at Ontario Mills, 1 Mills Circle.

“The resort casino is looking to hire hundreds of rockstar employees, from audio and video technicians to talent concierges, crowd control specialists, stagehands, riggers, ushers, and more,” Yaamava’ officials said in statement.

Potential applicants will be able to chat with hiring managers, see celebrity look-a-likes, try out lighting and sound equipment, interview, and possibly receive a job offer.

The casino said it is also hiring for the casino, spa, hotel, customer service, and other areas. New hires can earn $1,000 welcomes bonuses and up to $300 in perks for certain roles.

The Highland resort — formerly known as San Manuel Casino — rebranded itself in September to Yaamava’, a Serrano word meaning “spring.”

Owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the casino embarked on a $550-million expansion project in 2018.

In summer of last year, two new gaming floors were opened with 1,300 more slot machines, 40 table games, a high-limit room, new restaurants, and three luxury retail stores.

The gaming website, 500Nations.com, said the buildout made the casino the largest on the West coast.

Yaamava’ unveiled a new 17-story hotel tower in December with 432 rooms, a pool deck, and rooftop lounge.

The new 2,800-seat entertainment venue — known as the Yaamava’ Theater — is expected to open “later this spring,” casino officials said.

For more information, go to SanManuelCareers.com.

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.

