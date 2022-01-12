ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Louisiana state trooper placed on administrative leave, connected to David Burkett case

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPz7Y_0dk1YzVx00

Louisiana State Police confirmed Wednesday that Master Trooper Michael Reichardt has been placed on administrative leave.

According to LSP director of public affairs Capt. Nick Manale, Reichardt was interviewed in order to determine his role in an investigation that led to the arrest of Dr. David Burkett in 2020.

2020:Monroe doctor faces 133 drug charges, shared patients' pills, warrant states

Burkett, a Monroe doctor, is facing 133 charges connected to prescription drug fraud after he allegedly prescribed painkillers to patients and then took a portion of the pills. The investigation is currently review by the Ouachita Parish District Attorney’s Office.

“Although the case remains in the legal process, LSP is moving forward with an investigation into Trooper Reichardt’s involvement,” Manale said. “Trooper Reichardt has been placed on administrative leave with all law enforcement property recovered pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigations.”

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook athttps://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Ouachita Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
County
Ouachita Parish, LA
City
Monroe, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Administrative Leave#State Trooper#Louisiana State Police#Lsp#Manale
The Associated Press

UK ministers rally around embattled Boris Johnson, for now

LONDON (AP) — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether...
U.K.
The News-Star

The News-Star

355
Followers
264
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy