Last of new class of Navy warships departs shipyard

The following is the Dec. 22, 2021, Congressional Research Service In Focus report, Navy Next-Generation Logistics Ship (NGLS) Program: Background and Issues for Congress. The Navy’s Next-Generation Logistics Ship (NGLS) program envisages procuring a new class of medium-sized at-sea resupply ships for the Navy. The Navy’s proposed FY2022 budget requests $27.8 million in research and development funding for the program. The issue for Congress is whether to approve, reject, or modify the Navy’s proposed funding requests and emerging acquisition strategy for the NGLS program. Congress’s decisions on this issue could affect Navy capabilities and funding requirements, and the U.S. shipbuilding industrial base.

