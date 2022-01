The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City is looking forward to several highly impactful projects that will kick off in 2022. The Brockway and Lyons properties will start a planning and reuse study, funded by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Both properties were added to the National Register for Historic Places, ensuring that we preserve two of only a few historically significant African American landmarks still standing in Oklahoma City’s urban core and embrace the history of our people and places.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 12 DAYS AGO