15 years ago, Diane Kruger, Nicolas Cage, and Justin Bartha landed another Disney hit when they returned for 2007’s National Treasure: Book of Secrets. The wildly popular franchise seemed like it was on track for a bright future, or at the very least a third installment that perpetually seems like it's just about to happen. It all leads to a question that’s still very valid: did National Treasure 3 almost happen, and we just didn't know about it? As luck would have it, Ms. Kruger herself filled us in on some of the unknown history to this puzzling fan favorite.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO