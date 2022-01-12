ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New year, new Oreo! Oreo releases Chocolate Confetti Cake flavor for 110th anniversary

WVNews
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, N.Y. (WV NEWS) — In honor of the 110th birthday of the famous cookie, Oreo is releasing a special flavor it calls Chocolate Confetti Cake. Oreo’s new limited edition flavor will...

