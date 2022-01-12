New year, new Oreo! Oreo releases Chocolate Confetti Cake flavor for 110th anniversary

Right up there with cookies and cake, brownies are arguably one of the most popular desserts in America. Whether you like a classic fudgy brownie or prefer one with nuts or a layer of chocolate glaze, the cocoa-packed bars are a staple at parties, bakeries, and restaurants alike. While no one really knows how the brownie was invented — there are rumors that it was a mistake — the first brownie recipe was published in 1905 (via The Nibble). Today, people are still obsessed with the chocolatey treats. There's even an ongoing debate about what part of the brownie is the best — according to one survey by the Gwinnett Daily Post, slightly more people prefer a brownie from the outside edge of the pan with a little bit of crust.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO