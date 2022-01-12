ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Exclusive: Why Bo Byram left the Avalanche for personal reasons

By Adrian Dater
coloradohockeynow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday morning, Bo Byram was in Nashville, where his Colorado Avalanche could play later that night against the Predators. He had taken the flight to the Music City with his teammates the night before, and all seemed good with his health, physically and mentally. But on Tuesday morning,...

The Hockey Writers

3 Avalanche Trade Targets After Byram Injury

In the aftermath of their 5-4 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators, the Colorado Avalanche received negative but familiar news about rookie defenseman Bowen Byram. The young blueliner was stepping away from the team for personal reasons, later revealed to be related to lingering concussion problems stemming from a series of hits suffered over the course of the past few seasons. It’s another unfortunate twist in Byram’s short NHL career, made crueler given how well he had been playing to this point. The 2019 fourth-overall pick has scored 11 points in 18 games this season while playing over 19 minutes a night, fourth among Avalanche defensemen. Colorado is set at the top of their blue line rotation, with Cale Makar, Devon Toews, and Samuel Girard headlining the talented troupe.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Report: Avalanche's Byram told father, 'I can't play and feel like this'

Colorado Avalanche defenceman Bowen Byram stepped away from the team because of concussion symptoms, his father told Adrian Dater at Colorado Hockey Now on Wednesday. Shawn Byram and his wife, Stacey, received a phone call Tuesday morning from their son, who told them, “‘I can’t do it. I can’t play and feel like this,'” Shawn Byram told Colorado Hockey Now.
NHL
Keegan Kolesar
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
#Nhl Draft#Concussion#Predators#Colorado Hockey Now#Avs
