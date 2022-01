We hope you’ll tune in on Monday, January 17 at noon, with Arturo Gómez as he introduces music new to our library. April 22nd of 2022 will mark the centennial of the birth of the legendary bassist, pianist, composer and bandleader, Charles Mingus. This recording is the first of I’m sure many other tributes to follow. The myths and lore of Mingus are just as much a part of his legacy as his music, after all, Charles published a pamphlet on how to train a cat to use the toilet. Blue Moods is a quintet compromised of superb players all leaders of their own ensembles, Diego Rivera-tenor, Art Hirahara & David Kikoski sharing piano duties, Boris Kozlov-bass with Joe Strasser at the drums.

