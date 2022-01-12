ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could the Boston Celtics make a major move by pursuing Mavs guard Jalen Brunson?

By Justin Quinn
 1 day ago
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With just under a month to go before the arrival of the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Boston Celtics are seen by many analysts as likely to be one of the most aggressive franchises looking to make moves this season.

And while it might not be blockbuster deals going down with the Celtics, the expectation is that Boston will be an active participant in trade calls as the month of January melts into February. One such analyst is NBA.com’s Shaun Powell, who recently placed the Celtics among his six most likely teams to be making moves this trade season in a new article.

“Do the Celtics dare trade one of their star wing players,” asks Powell, “or hold tight with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?”

“There is ample noise among the frustrated fan base in Boston that something must be done to reverse the tailspin of a team that should own a winning record,” adds the NBA.com writer.

“Tatum and Brown have the most trade value and would find plenty of suitors on the market. And certainly, the Celtics have had discussions — again, no harm in doing that.”

“But would dealing either player actually make Boston substantially better in the short and long term?” asks Powell, seemingly in agreement with the growing consensus they would not be in this deployment of his hypothetical.

“Most likely, the Celtics are searching for a creative point guard — someone like the Mavericks’ Jalen Brunson? — and could dangle Marcus Smart instead. Too often in the fourth quarter, the Celtics lack direction and leadership on the floor. That’s why they’ve blown a number of big leads. Previous experiments with Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker fizzled, and now, the search for a pass-first point guard continues.”

“Smart has value because he’s a top defensive guard; any team with a craving need for what he brings will make offers,” he suggests.

“Other than Tatum, Brown, and Smart, the Celtics don’t have any players with great trade value, so if Boston is active by the deadline and wants big changes, one of those three will be moved,” observes Powell.

It may well be an underwhelming trade season for those hoping for a major move because of these reasons, but Smart is the most likely player to be on the move should a major shakeup be on the menu for Boston.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics Interested In Trade For This Ex-Boston Player

Could a known quantity produce unexpected benefits for the Boston Celtics?. The Celtics are interested in re-acquiring veteran forward Jeff Green, Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto reported Wednesday on the HoopsHype podcast, citing NBA sources. Green has started 24 games for the Denver Nuggets this season, proving at age 35 he remains a solid NBA contributor.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Should Mavs Consider Trade With Celtics for Dennis Schroder?

The Dallas Mavericks currently hold a 22-18 record and rank fifth in the Western Conference standings with just under a month until the NBA trade deadline. Could the team look to bolster their backcourt depth by making a trade with the Boston Celtics?. Ahead of the trade deadline, ESPN created...
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Jalen Brunson provides update on the Mavericks current vibe status

The Dallas Mavericks are currently crushing it. They’re on a six-game winning streak. Josh Green, who takes constant criticism from Mavs fans (myself included), has scored career-highs in back-to-back games and looked like a competent NBA player. The Mavs’ defense is absolutely rocking. The Mavs beat the No. 1 seed in the East by 14 points in their last game. They beat the Golden State Warriors by 17 points a few days before that. Dirk Nowitzki just got his jersey retired in front of a raucous crowd. From my perspective, the vibes around the Dallas Mavericks are awesome right now. But I’m not the vibe guru.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Midseason grades for the Boston Celtics: the bench

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend may still be weeks away, but the true midpoint of the NB A season has arrived. The Boston Celtics’ 101-98 win marked their 41st game of the season, exactly halfway through their schedule, and improved their record to a largely disappointing 20-21. Forty-one games...
NBA
'It makes everything a lot easier' when Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown are in attack mode, says Boston coach Ime Udoka

The Boston Celtics came out with an agenda on Wednesday night as they thrashed the Indiana Pacers 119 – 100 on their own home court with connected, energetic play by their two stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with some serious additional punch being provided by veteran point guard Dennis Schroder filling in for Marcus Smart as a starter.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Two Celtics trade targets and players available in deals

NBA trade season has arrived, and the Boston Celtics appear open for business. The Celtics have expressed interest in reuniting with Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported on his podcast Wednesday, citing league sources. Scotto also reports Boston has made several "due diligence" calls around...
NBA
WATCH: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown get Boston Celtics 67 points combined vs. Indiana Pacers

For some time now, a narrative has grown that Boston Celtics star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum can not play well together — yes, apart from the evidence gleaned in multiple runs to the Eastern Conference Finals, evidence be damned — with the media attention dialed into Boston’s recent struggles enough that the duo have both addressed the press on the narrative multiple times in the last several weeks.
NBA
Two Boston Celtics feature in NBA Eastern Conference All-Star fan voting

The Boston Celtics now have two players in the top-10 vote-getters for the Eastern Conference in the NBA’s All-Star fan vote, as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are featured. Tatum, a two-time All-Star, has the fourth-most votes among frontcourt players with over 1.15 million. Tatum is one of 17 players to garner over a million votes and one of eight in the East. Brown, who earned his first All-Star nod last season, has cracked the top-10 with over 217,000 votes. Brown had not previously been in the first iteration of the top-10, but Celtics fans helped boost him after noticing his initial omission.
NBA
