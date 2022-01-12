ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: What would it take for the Boston Celtics to trade for Domantas Sabonis?

By Justin Quinn
 2 days ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are likely to be among the most active franchises ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline (Feb. 10) a little more than a month from now.

Given rumors the Indiana Pacers might be interested in moving All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis, is there a world where the Pacers center ends up in green and white this season?

And if he were to get dealt to Boston, what would it take from the Celtics to get Indiana to pull the trigger? Just because a player is reportedly available does not necessarily mean opposing teams will be willing to cough up what the first team wants.

The hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “The Garden Report” recently debated the potential cost and fit of Sabonis with the Celtics,

Watch the video embedded above to hear their takes of who might need to be included, how likely they think such a deal might be, and whether it would make more sense now or in the offseason.

