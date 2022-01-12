ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News13 partners with Red Cross for blood drives Thursday

By Kevin Accettulla
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 has partnered with the American Red Cross for two blood drives Thursday.

The blood drives will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach and Magnolia Mall in Florence.

To make an appointment, go online or call 1-800-RED-CROSS and use “WBTW” as the sponsor code.

