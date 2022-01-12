ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Precigen provides pipeline updates for 2022

By Ravikash
 22 hours ago
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) presented pipeline updates at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T is being evaluated in a phase 1/1b trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory AML or higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The company said dose escalation phase of the study is now complete for...

VYNE Therapeutics: Lots Of Clinical Risk Ahead And A Questionable Business Plan

Sales of Vyne Therapeutic's minocycline products were just $4 million last quarter which may hamper the company’s ability to sell or license the franchise. Vyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) has announced that due to disappointing sales, they will be seeking a buyer for their commercial stage assets. The company has pivoted, in a perplexing move, to develop pre-clinical assets for atopic dermatitis, rare dermatoses and (non dermatology) immuno-inflammatory indications. There are 5 reasons an investment is unappealing.
Pfizer And COVID: The Vaccine And Treatment Opportunities Are Still Underappreciated

Vaccines are key to addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Pfizer/BioNTech lead the technology and vaccine efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over even though some figures indicate a huge percentage of the population will be infected in coming weeks. WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, in a briefing today indicated that more than 15 million new COVID-19 global cases were reported last week, by far the most cases reported in a single week and certainly an underestimate. Omicron is driving this new wave of infections. Because it is less lethal than the Delta variant, deaths have not dramatically increased, but they still remain at ~48,000 each week. The WHO Director-General made the point that 85% of African people have not even received a single dose of a COVID vaccine and that vaccination is key to ending the acute phase of the pandemic. 36 countries have vaccinated less than 10% of their population, while 90 countries are yet to exceed 40% vaccination.
Adding Merck To My High Quality Pharma Holdings

Merck is a large pharmaceutical company with a diversified portfolio of approved medications, and many drugs under clinical trials. Merck (MRK) appears to present a strong relative value within the market. Merck shares have gone nowhere in a while, but I believe this is the last part of a break-out process on a multi-year base. I believe MRK shares are now ready to exit this trading range and melt up into a new higher valuation and multiple.
Claritas Pharmaceuticals signs $5M equity financing deal

Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:KALTF) says it has secured $5M equity financing facility with Alumina Partners, Ontario, for a period of 2 years. The agreement provides Claritas with an option to draw down cash tranches of up to $250,000 in exchange of units issued at discount of 15% to 25% from the closing market price.
The Press

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today provided a business update including preliminary 2021 full-year total revenue, the status of the Phase 3 study in COVID-19, and upcoming catalysts in 2022. "Despite the challenges the global pandemic continued to present in 2021,...
