Lifestyles Special: Remembering Bob Saget

KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

In this special edition of Lifestyles, KVCR pays tribute to actor and comedian Bob Saget, who recently passed away on January 9, 2022. Lillian shares her conversation...

San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

