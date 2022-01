SEATTLE — For three games, Seth Jones’ absence didn’t seem to be hurting the Blackhawks nearly as much as expected. On Monday, however, it did. The Hawks’ defense was gradually worn down by the Kraken to the point of exhaustion, and Marc-Andre Fleury’s constant heroics in goal eventually proved unable to save them. The 3-2 shootout loss ended their four-game winning streak, as well as the Kraken’s nine-game losing streak.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO