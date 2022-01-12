ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Unfortunate circumstances’: Billy Joel reschedules MSG show

By Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 22 hours ago

NEW YORK — COVID-19 has caused musician Billy Joel to push back a Madison Square Garden show for the second time.

The singer announced the decision on Instagram .

“Nothing is more important to me than the safety and well-being of my band, crew, and the fans,” Joel wrote in a statement. “Due to unfortunate COVID-related circumstances, we made the decision to reschedule the Jan. 14 concert at MSG.”

The show was originally scheduled for May 2, 2020, before it was pushed back to Friday. The new date is Aug. 24.

Tickets purchased for the previous dates will be honored at the Aug. 24 show, according to Joel’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Related
PIX11

GG Townson chats ‘Sacrifice’ on BET+ and more

NEW YORK — Last year, a record number of people tuned in to watch GG Townson play Salt in Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa biopic. Since then, the actor has been quite busy but of course, she made time for the PIX11 Morning News. You can catch Townson on “Sacrifice,” which is streaming now on BET+.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Actor Dallas Dupree Young talks joining ‘Cobra Kai’ cast

There’s a new kid on the block! On Netflix’s wildly popular series “Cobra Kai,” Dallas Dupree Young plays “Kenny,” who’s taking up karate to defend himself from a bully. Dallas spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss being part of the “Cobra Kai” team and more on his character. See Dallas and the rest […]
TV SERIES
PIX11

‘Law & Order: SVU’ star Ryan Buggle talks big upcoming episode

Young actor Ryan Buggle most definitely has a “Law and Order” degree after playing Olivia Benson’s son Noah on “SVU” since he was just 7 years old. Now nearly 12, Buggle has certainly grown up since he joined the longtime series. The young star has a big episode coming up this Thursday, Jan. 13, and […]
TV SERIES
PIX11

Rapper Chucky73 charged in Kosciuszko Bridge shutdown incident

NEW YORK — Police this week charged rapper Chucky73 in connection with a stunt last year that shut down the Kosciuszko Bridge, according to the NYPD. The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Adel Mejia, was charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful assembly, and disorderly conduct, police said on Wednesday. The charges stem from an incident […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Illegal birds rescued from ‘fowl’ situation near Queens high school

FOREST HILLS, Queens — A Long Island rescue organization saved five birds that were illegally kept in a Forest Hills home, surviving only on a diet of stale bread and moldy bagels. Long Island Orchestrating for Nature, a waterfowl rescue, and the New York City-based animal advocacy organization New Yorkers for Clean Liveable and Safe […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Sundance Film Festival goes remote: Festival director gives preview of event

If you’re into movies, there’s only one place to be this month: Sundance! Only, you can’t go in-person because omicron has forced the big event to go remote. Festival Director Tabitha Jackson gave the PIX11 Morning News a preview of what we can expect from this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The 2022 Sundance Film Festival […]
MOVIES
PIX11

Rapper Fat Joe among those donating to help victims, survivors of Bronx fire

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Chaplain Jason Scalzi is still praying with families of victims and survivors of a fatal Bronx fire, helping them process their pain. “When somebody hurts, we all hurt,” he told PIX11 News. The outpouring of support has been tremendous in a Bronx community connected by tragedy, with donations both big […]
BRONX, NY
Billy Joel
PIX11

Local COVID contact tracing now optional in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — State health officials say New York will no longer require local health departments to conduct contact tracing for people who test positive for COVID-19. Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said Tuesday the shift will help public health staff across New York focus on testing and vaccination. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul added that the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

Officials say lessons were learned as omicron wave plateaus

NEW YORK — There are reasons for cautious optimism as New York approaches a turning point with the latest COVID-19 surge. New York continues to report a falling infection rate for the past few days, especially downstate. Hospitalizations have also begun to stabilize. “I do think there is some early evidence that we may have […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

People use the pandemic to look at career choices

NEW YORK – It’s being called ‘The Great Resignation’ as millions of Americans are leaving their jobs. The Department of Labor reported a record 4.5 million Americans resigned from their positions in November and Eric K. Thomas is one of them. “The pandemic really opened my eyes,” Thomas said. He used to be a digital […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot twice in head at Brooklyn event space: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A man was fighting for his life early Thursday after being shot in the head overnight at a Brooklyn event space, according to the NYPD. Police said the call came in around 3:45 a.m. for gunfire inside the space at 1014 East 92nd Street, in the Canarsie neighborhood. Authorities said the victim […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NY to end eviction ban, reopen rent relief site

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York will let its eviction and foreclosure moratorium expire at the end of the week, but will once again let people apply for eviction protection and rent relief. Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday that she’s having conversations with the Legislature on what to do once the eviction […]
HOUSE RENT
