Business

HCI Group postpones TypTap IPO

By Preeti Singh
 22 hours ago
HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) has postponed initial public offering of its subsidiary, TypTap Insurance Group, owing to the recent market conditions. Paresh Patel, HCI Chairman and...

businessobserverfl.com

Insurer postpones subsidiary’s IPO

TAMPA — Insurtech company TypTap Insurance Group Inc., a subsidiary of Tampa-based HCI Group, has delayed its initial public offering. TypTap had filed a Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but says in a press release that the registration of securities has not become effective, meaning that shares cannot be traded.
TAMPA, FL
New York City, NY
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

