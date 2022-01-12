HCI Group postpones TypTap IPO

TPG, owner of CAA and 30% stakeholder in DirecTV, is on course to raise $1 billion when its stock begins trading Thursday on the Nasdaq at $29.50. The pricing of the initial public offering, reported by The Wall Street Journal and other financial media outlets, values the firm at $9 billion. The company filed last month for the offering. The pricing wound up in the middle of the range TPG had specified last week. Many recent IPOs have achieved less-than-stellar results. Almost three-quarters of the 400 or so stocks of companies going public in 2021 are below their initial trading prices. That...

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO